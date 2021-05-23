Kelman Lazarov Inc. Lowers Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,671 shares of company stock worth $3,850,740. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAA traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.05. 1,291,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,594. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.06 and a 1-year high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 68.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.13 and a 200 day moving average of $136.90.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

