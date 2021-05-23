Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 25 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 0.8% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $490.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,962. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $305.96 and a 12 month high of $507.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $493.19 and a 200 day moving average of $448.52.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

