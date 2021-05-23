Keybank National Association OH Has $39.49 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $39,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after acquiring an additional 639,826 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,966,669,000 after acquiring an additional 65,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $3,305,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.77. 5,603,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,982,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.18 and a 200 day moving average of $213.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.