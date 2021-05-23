Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $34,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,479. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average of $53.70. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $55.19.

