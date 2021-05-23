Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.08% of Discover Financial Services worth $22,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,254,000 after buying an additional 102,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,328,000 after buying an additional 25,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $270,545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,637,000 after buying an additional 98,292 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

NYSE DFS traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $113.97. 2,634,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,384. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

