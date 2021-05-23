Keybank National Association OH Sells 15,244 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,244 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ameren were worth $19,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $85.11. 3,299,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,877. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.29. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.14 and a 1 year high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

