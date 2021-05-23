Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,795 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $27,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after acquiring an additional 463,298 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,314,000 after acquiring an additional 427,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,361,000. 63.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $359.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,614,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $377.88 and a 200 day moving average of $318.69. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.17.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

