Keybank National Association OH Sells 8,541 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $46,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,210,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,033,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,214,385. The stock has a market cap of $129.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.