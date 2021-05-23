Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Lowers Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 2.6% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.86. 1,537,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,700. The stock has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.80. 3M has a 12-month low of $144.60 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

