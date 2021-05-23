Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $151.69

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$151.69 and traded as low as C$141.12. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$141.57, with a volume of 61,677 shares trading hands.

KXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$200.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$151.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$167.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$71.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$70.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.4299999 EPS for the current year.

About Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

