Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires New Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 32,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,039. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.10. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

