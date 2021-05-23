Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $1.27 on Major Exchanges

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00003641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $159.56 million and $12.69 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 40.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.60 or 0.00337820 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00134603 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00205241 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009996 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000232 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,891,225 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.