Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $354,000 Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU stock traded down $5.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,216,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,889. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 429.42 and a beta of 1.77. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.19 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.74.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total value of $11,220,227.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,158,763.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 292,715 shares of company stock worth $113,422,475. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

