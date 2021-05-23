Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $300,000 in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter worth about $1,893,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.73. 333,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,601. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The company has a market cap of $864.10 million, a PE ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.78.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,716.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Citi Trends from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

