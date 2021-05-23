Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $383,000 in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 7,221.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter.

HNDL stock remained flat at $$25.07 during trading hours on Friday. 435,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,401. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $26.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

