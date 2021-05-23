Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 258,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 34,857 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40,119 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after acquiring an additional 339,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $503,191.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,295,942.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $93,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,354.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,222. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

FLWS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of FLWS stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.77. The stock had a trading volume of 552,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,626. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

