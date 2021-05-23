Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,470 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 960.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 636,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,835,000 after buying an additional 576,465 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $36,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,941,000 after buying an additional 384,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,416,000 after buying an additional 276,958 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNX. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

SNX stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.81. The stock had a trading volume of 180,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,116. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $126.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.58.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $582,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,017 shares of company stock worth $4,417,123 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

