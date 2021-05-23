Krios Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $197.00 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Krios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Krios has traded up 60.7% against the US dollar. Krios has a market cap of $3.49 million and $197.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Krios Coin Profile

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

