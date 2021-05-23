Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KYMR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ:KYMR traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 266,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,486. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average of $54.63. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $412,662.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,292,472.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $506,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,697 shares of company stock valued at $17,010,232.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $149,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

