Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Up to $40.10

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.10, but opened at $44.35. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $44.35, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.63.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 4,695 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $281,934.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,307.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $506,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,697 shares of company stock valued at $17,010,232.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

