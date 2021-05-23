Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Raised to $295.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price increased by Argus from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $269.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,273. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.26 and a 200-day moving average of $231.77. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $155.65 and a 12 month high of $280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,368.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,648,000 after buying an additional 251,383 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,971,000 after buying an additional 132,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,967,000 after buying an additional 80,880 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,403,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

