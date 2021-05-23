Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.05 and last traded at $52.68. 19,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 569,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.69.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

