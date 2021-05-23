Larry Newton Brownlee Sells 553 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Stock

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $29,784.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:NP traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $54.52. 326,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average is $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Neenah, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $61.49.

Get Neenah alerts:

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neenah by 86,022.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 424,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,488,000 after buying an additional 424,093 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,779,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,875,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Neenah by 1,098.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 128,615 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Neenah by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,763,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,013,000 after buying an additional 122,994 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.