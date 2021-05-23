Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Las Vegas Sands posted earnings per share of ($1.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

LVS has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,360,060,000 after buying an additional 3,393,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,163,177,000 after buying an additional 583,234 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $460,997,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after buying an additional 49,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $320,284,000 after buying an additional 757,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

LVS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $57.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,027,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554,573. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.31. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

