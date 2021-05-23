Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lowered their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leidos has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.56.

Shares of LDOS stock remained flat at $$102.74 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 470,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.32.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

