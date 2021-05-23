Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.28

Shares of Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.28 and traded as high as $24.96. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 24,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Lenovo Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

