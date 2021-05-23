Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Sells $424,200.00 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,311.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBTYA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.51.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

