Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $591.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to announce sales of $591.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $546.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $626.20 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $88.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 569.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $14.38. 797,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $103,993.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,985,539 shares in the company, valued at $48,065,600.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $284,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,457,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,581,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,581,653 shares of company stock valued at $98,610,202 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 88.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 62,149 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 378.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 102,967 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 57.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 71,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 146,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 303.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 194,408 shares during the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

