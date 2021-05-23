Liberum Capital Boosts Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target to £100

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FERG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ferguson to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 7,500 ($97.99) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,346.82 ($109.05).

Ferguson stock opened at GBX 9,724 ($127.04) on Thursday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 5,946 ($77.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,758 ($127.49). The company has a market cap of £21.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9,228.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,820.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $2.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $2.08. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

