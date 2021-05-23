Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to C$94.00 at Cormark

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Cormark from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LSPD. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$84.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$74.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.38.

Shares of LSPD opened at C$84.97 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of C$29.00 and a 52-week high of C$104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$80.06. The stock has a market cap of C$11.15 billion and a PE ratio of -67.17.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

