Lightspeed POS’s (LSPD) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$115.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$104.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LSPD. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of -61.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth about $1,442,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 115,076 shares during the last quarter. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth about $105,093,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth about $53,731,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

