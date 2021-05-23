Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $480 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $539.65 million.

LMB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,445. The stock has a market cap of $98.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Limbach has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $16.09.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Limbach had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

LMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Limbach in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limbach from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Limbach stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) by 2,169.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Limbach worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment upgradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.