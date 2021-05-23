Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Linde were worth $15,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.57. 1,923,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $190.35 and a twelve month high of $303.87. The company has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.30.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.39.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

