Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) versus LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Head to Head Analysis

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) and LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidity Services and LiveWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services 6.98% 20.28% 11.01% LiveWorld 6.48% 52.14% 12.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liquidity Services and LiveWorld’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services $205.94 million 4.24 -$3.77 million $0.12 207.25 LiveWorld $8.56 million N/A $370,000.00 N/A N/A

LiveWorld has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liquidity Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.1% of Liquidity Services shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Liquidity Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Liquidity Services and LiveWorld, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liquidity Services currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 33.66%. Given Liquidity Services’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than LiveWorld.

Volatility and Risk

Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWorld has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats LiveWorld on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables corporations to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com marketplace for corporations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus, salvage capital assets, and scrap material; secondipity.com that provides consumers a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity; and machinio.com, a search engine for used machinery and equipment. The company's marketplaces provide professional buyers access to supply of new, surplus, and scrap assets presented with digital images and other product information; and enables corporate and government sellers to enhance their financial return on assets by providing a liquid marketplace and value-added services. It offers products from industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, fleet and transportation equipment, and heavy and specialty equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc., a digital agency and software company, provides social media solutions for pharmaceuticals and healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, retail, and consumer packaged goods industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

