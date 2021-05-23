Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.32.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 13.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LAC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.35. 2,046,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,488. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 17.63 and a current ratio of 17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.