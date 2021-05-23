Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 2,500 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned 0.08% of Malibu Boats worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBUU. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 246.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 40,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBUU stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.53. The company had a trading volume of 130,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,538. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.26. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.89.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MBUU shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

