Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 300 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $7.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $324.44. 425,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,301. The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.75 and a 200 day moving average of $352.28. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.95 and a 12 month high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.40, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.48, for a total value of $664,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,683,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 109,888 shares of company stock valued at $37,457,126 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

