Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires New Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,175,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,838,396. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average is $55.18. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKNG. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.12.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.