Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys New Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.7% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.93. 453,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,365. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.98 and its 200 day moving average is $136.36. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

RS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

