Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 84,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $202.68. 1,157,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,877. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $139.76 and a one year high of $204.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,309 shares of company stock worth $3,014,461. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.