LMP Automotive (LMPX) to Release Earnings on Monday

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 24th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%.

NASDAQ:LMPX opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. LMP Automotive has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LMP Automotive stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of LMP Automotive worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

