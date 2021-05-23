Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 628,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 125,276 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $232,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after buying an additional 456,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $156,453,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $138,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.44.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $387.22. 892,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.