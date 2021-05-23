Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 1,785 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 846,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 127,794 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 967,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after acquiring an additional 64,434 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $884,730.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.29. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

