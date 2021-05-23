LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $166.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LPLA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.72.

LPL Financial stock opened at $148.77 on Friday. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $159.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.28.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Seese sold 4,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $628,955.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,567.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $64,931.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,581.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,768 shares of company stock valued at $23,856,614 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,540,000 after purchasing an additional 247,187 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $272,964,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,470,000 after purchasing an additional 759,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,219,000 after purchasing an additional 172,075 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

