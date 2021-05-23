Lua Token Market Cap Tops $4.48 Million (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Lua Token coin can now be bought for $0.0540 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lua Token has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $231,166.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lua Token has traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00059579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.57 or 0.00826762 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,715.79 or 0.07918027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00078448 BTC.

Lua Token Coin Profile

Lua Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,595,733 coins and its circulating supply is 82,896,813 coins. The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap. Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/#. Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lua Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

