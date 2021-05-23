Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $87.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $123.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.47.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,689. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.94. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 71.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.