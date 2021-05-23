Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives C$15.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.47.

LUG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$527,467.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,004,700. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 105,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$1,065,792.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,850,114.23. Insiders have sold 171,800 shares of company stock worth $1,740,171 in the last three months.

LUG traded up C$0.14 on Thursday, hitting C$12.35. 208,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 48.43. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$9.11 and a 12 month high of C$13.00.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$246.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 0.932285 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

