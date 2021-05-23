Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to announce $94.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $96.60 million. Luxfer posted sales of $89.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $369.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.70 million to $372.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $397.00 million, with estimates ranging from $387.10 million to $412.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

LXFR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of LXFR traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 88,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,353. The firm has a market cap of $642.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $549,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after acquiring an additional 962,915 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 12.5% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,826,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after buying an additional 202,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,179,000 after buying an additional 93,516 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 8.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

