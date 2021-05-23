Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Macy’s in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of M opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

