Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Shares of MMP traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,973. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.93. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,388 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

